FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield City Council will continue to following the parks and recreation board's guidelines when it comes to mask-wearing at the Roosevelt Recreation Center.
The council heard from residents on both sides of the issue during a public forum Monday at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, but in the end, decided to hold off on making any adjustments until after the parks and recreation board meets April 5.
Currently, the parks and rec board's policy is to mandate masks until at least half of the population 60 and over have been vaccinated. Mayor Connie Boyer, reading an email from Parks and Recreation director Calvin Todd, said "we're on pace for 50% in early April."
Still, there were several individuals who believed it was safe to lift the mandate now.
"We're here to request the city council votes to rescind this mandate for masks. We understand this choice has been left to the departments, but we feel this issue is way too big an issue to be made by someone who is not an unelected official," said Ed Hipp, a local golf professional. "We're asking the council to take responsibility for this so we can have a more accountable, accessible and transparent process around the decision-making.
"I was at a reception at the Walton Club, and people were laughing, smiling and hugging without wearing masks. That's how I knew we were ready to not to have a mask on our face."
Others saw infringement on their rights, and others backed up their position with data.
"Masks can decrease oxygen intake and increase carbon dioxide rebreathing," Robert Herron said. "This rebreathing in the long term can cause brain damage and undermine other health systems in the body. Do we need to take that risk? Masks don't stop the viruses. They do zip to stop the spread. In the rec center we're doing exercise and need more oxygen. Masks reduce that 20%. You need more air, because there's a potential for long-term damage."
One resident, COVID survivor Carol Olicker, who favored mask-wearing, wondered if the rec center could devote hours in the day to satisfy those who want to wear masks and those who don't.
"I think you should have your rights, as should those who want to wear masks," she said. "Have different times. Let the people who feel safer wearing them have their comfort level as well. It'll be a good experiment to see if people get COVID or don't. This community is a loving place to live, and it's important we maintain that."
Dr. David Sands took a more neutral approach. He said he contracted COVID but continues to wear a mask, saying "I wouldn't wish COVID on anyone."
"As a physician, I'm comfortable wearing masks. The situation facing today is one of great transition and I'd certainly like to see people stay well," he said. "I think we need to respect that some in the community who aren't as health conscious. We've got to have a policy where we accommodate people of all persuasions. I don't think our policy is unreasonable, but I encourage a more neutral policy that allows us to go forward."
City administrator Aaron Kooiker said he had spoken with Todd about air filtration in the older part of the facility; the newer part is approximately five years old, Todd said, and that the HVAC system is still in good shape even if filters need to be changed occasionally.
"Air flow is constant, even when we're closed," Todd said. "It's not as extreme during the day."
However, Boyer continued in the email, saying "the weight room would need two commercial-grade air purifiers with HEPA filters before it could be considered safe without masks under any circumstance, with filters running 24-7."
The council put forth two motions, the first of which failed. Council member Doug Flournoy put forth a motion to duplicate the Ottumwa's YMCA policy of mandating masks only when moving between rooms, arriving and leaving, but not when working out. It did not advance.
Then, council member Katy Anderson advocated for keeping the current guidelines in place until the park and rec board could convene next month. That motion later approved on a 5-1 vote, with Flournoy dissenting.
"Hopefully things change in the near future and either that board works toward compromise or COVID backs down and we can all work out without them again," Anderson said of her position. "I think we should stand behind the parks and rec board's decision."
Boyer was pleased the rec center has remained open even with the virus ongoing.
"Please be patient," she said. "I know this has not been easy, especially keeping it open when many places have not."