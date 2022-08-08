FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield resident is among the six honorees named to the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame.
Edith Cabrera-Tello, a Fairfield resident with a doctorate in education, is one of the six honorees. The Iowa Latino Hall of Fame was established by the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs to recognize, honor, and celebrate the efforts of outstanding Latino leaders and community advocates. The Iowa Latino Hall of Fame is held during National Latino and Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, which also celebrates and honors the contributions made by Latinos and Hispanics in the United States.
Cabrera-Tello was originally born in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Six remarkable Iowans, including three Iowa Latinos, a Latino youth, recipient of the Governor D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice, and a recipient of the Iowa LGBTQIA Leadership Award will be inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa.
The other 2022 honorees are Joe Gonzales, of Des Moines; Emilia Marroquin, of Storm Lake; Alexia Sanchez, of Des Moines; R. Samuel Braden Fredonia; and Marlú Carolina Abarca, of Waukee.
To celebrate the honorees, their families and friends, the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs and the Iowa Iowa Department of Human Rights, with sponsorship from the Des Moines Art Center, will host a reception immediately following the ceremony. The ceremony and reception are free and open to the public. Attendees do not need to register.
