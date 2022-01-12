FAIRFIELD — Two meetings have been scheduled for the upcoming March 1 referendum which will ask voters to approve debt to build a new fire station.
The City of Fairfield said the $6 million project will require them to take on debt, but won't require an increase in taxes to fund. The referendum requests approval for a loan agreement up to $5 million, paid for by existing taxes.
Public meetings are set for Feb. 7 at 5:15 p.m. and Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield City Hall. The Feb. 7 meeting will be recorded and posted on the city's Facebook page.
The city arrived at the proposed design after multiple studies, meetings and considerations by staff, engineers, the citizen's task force and the city council.
The current station is 50 years old, and the age, size and layout make it difficult for firefighters to efficiently work, city officials said.
The new facility would result in a continued rapid response, includes a three-story training tower, and would be a storm-rated emergency response command center. It's also designed with future growth potential in mind.