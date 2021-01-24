DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority has approved an innovation project and offered a loan to a Fairfield startup company on Friday.
Spanton Dynamics developed the Spanton Board, a power-driven spine board and innovative pice of medical technology.
The project came to life by a desire to effectively safeguard athletes following a head, spine or other serious injury, and has the potential for broad adoption in other areas of first responder and daily medical applications.
The patent-pending technology enables the transfer of injured individuals to a backboard without substantial movement of the head and neck, reducing the likelihood of the potential for a secondary injury. The Spanton Board has been documented through multiple research trials to be a more effective piece of equipment in the loading and securing of an injured person.
The company was awarded a $25,000 Proof of Commercial Relevance (POCR) loan through the economic development authority for product refinement, market planning/entry activities and construction costs.