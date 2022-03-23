FAIRFIELD — One of the two Fairfield teens charged with murder in the death of a high school Spanish teacher has appealed a court ruling, causing a judge to cancel a Thursday hearing.
Attorneys for Willard Chaiden Miller, 16, of Fairfield, are appealing two decisions made by Judge Shawn Showers on Tuesday to the Iowa Supreme Court. The case will be paused until those appeals are addressed. Miller's 9 a.m. hearing on Thursday, where attorneys were set to argue for the case to be transferred down to juvenile court, has been canceled.
Attorneys for Miller's co-defendant Jeremy Goodale, 16, of Fairfield, have not filed an appeal though they had made same arguments on Monday that received the same adverse rulings. Online court records reviewed late Wednesday afternoon show he is still scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday for his attorneys to argue for his case to be transferred to juvenile court.
The teens are charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher. They have pled not guilty to the charges.
Christine Branstad, an attorney for Miller, argued in an appeal filed before midnight Tuesday that the court was wrong to deny them a chance to challenge evidence they believe was not legally collected by investigators. She is also appealing the court's decision not to bar the public and media from the upcoming reverse waiver hearing.
In a five-page ruling, Showers indicated he made the decision to keep the hearing public because the case will not be tried locally in Fairfield, despite concerns from attorneys over the airing of evidence that is subject to legal challenges and other confidential information related to the teens. Showers ruled a change of venue along with questions to the eventual jury pool would mitigate those concerns and allow the teens a fair trial while also keeping the hearing open.
"The court is making this determination knowing that these cases will not be tried locally," Showers wrote. "The alternatives to a closed hearing are adequate to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial." A change of venue has not been formally requested or granted, but Showers acknowledged in his ruling that a request is expected and that prosecutors said they won't resist it.
Showers wrote that closing the hearing to the public and the press "would undermine confidence in the legal process and impinge on the press's First Amendment rights."
Attorneys for the teens also asked the court to rule on the admissibility of evidence they believe is illegally obtained before the judge hears arguments on transferring the case to juvenile court. Showers ruled that whether "evidence was obtained in violation of the defendant's constitutional rights is a wholly separate issue from if defendant can be rehabilitated and is appropriate for a reverse waiver to juvenile court." Per his ruling, the teens would first argue for their cases to be transferred to juvenile court and then could make arguments on whether evidence should be admissible.
Attorney Christine Branstad, on behalf of Miller, argued that strategy is backward. In her appeal, Branstad wrote that "evidence gathered in violation of a defendant's constitutional right is not admissible in any hearing or trial pertaining to an indictable offense."
In her motion, Branstad said she is challenging "all evidence gathered through four separate search warrants issued." In the event evidence is ruled as inadmissible because it was illegally obtained, the state wouldn't be allowed to use it in any hearing, including one seeking to transfer the case jurisdiction to juvenile court, she said.
"In the reverse waiver hearing, the district court must consider 'the nature of the alleged delinquent act and the circumstances under which it was committed,'" Branstad wrote. "This requires the court to consider the actual allegations against Miller, as supported by the evidence the state has against him." The "vast majority" of that evidence is at subject of her suppression motion, Branstad says.
Branstad also argues that if the state is allowed to use that evidence during the waiver hearing, and if the public and media are present, that evidence would then be parroted and taint the future jury pool.
"There is no un-ringing of this bell," Branstad wrote. "Either the state may air confidential, protected, and privileged information to the public and taint the state-wide jury pool, or the constitutional rights of Miller ... are protected and the state is limited to only evidence collected through constitutional and legal processes.
"Once the evidence is let out of the proverbial box, it is clear through reporting on this case to date that evidence will be ever-repeated during the life of this case."
Because of the nature of the charges, and the fact they were age 16 or older at the time of the alleged crime, they were charged as adults in district court by prosecutors. If convicted in adult court, they would face a lifetime prison sentence, though because they are under the age of 18 they cannot be sentenced to life without parole, which is the mandatory sentence for adults. If the case moves to juvenile court, proceedings become secret and the maximum sentence, if convicted, would be drastically less and result in their release from custody when they turn 18 in less than two years.
The teens will face separate jury trials later this year, with Goodale's currently set to begin Aug. 23 and Miller's planned for Nov. 1.
New details shared in newly public warrants
Several search warrant applications from last November were unsealed Monday that shared some additional information investigators had obtained as they investigated Graber's death.
The suspected motive for the killing has still not been released, but investigators told the court the teens had surveilled Graber before killing her and hiding the body in a park where she frequently took walks.
Graber's disappearance was reported on Nov. 3, 2021, at 8:23 a.m. by her ex-husband Paul Graber, according to the newly public court documents. He reported to law enforcement that Graber did not come home on Nov. 2, 2021, and didn't report to work on Nov. 3, 2021, which was unusual for her.
Police officers said in the filings that Graber's vehicle could be seen on surveillance video footage leaving Fairfield High School at 3:59 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, in her vehicle and heading east on Broadway Avenue toward Chautauqua Park. Video footage showed Graber's vehicle entering the park and at 4:42 p.m. that day, Graber's vehicle was seen on video leaving the park with a silver Ford pickup truck with a topper.
According to the search warrant applications, on Nov. 3, 2021, officers searched the park and found Graber's body. That day they received messages from an associate of Goodale that investigators said showed Goodale and Miller were involved in the planning, execution and disposal of evidence in connection with Graber's death. Investigators wrote in their application that Goodale stated in messages the weapon used was a baseball bat, and communicated the location of the body and Graber's vehicle which was corroborated by officers.
Miller reportedly told investigators from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation that he provided the wheelbarrow that was used to hide the body, according to the documents. A neighbor who lived near the park told police he saw a male pushing a wheelbarrow toward the park around midnight on Nov. 2, 2021.
The warrants were previously sealed from public view by Showers, but the order sealing them expired Sunday. On Tuesday, defense attorney Nicole Jensen asked the court to re-seal the documents. Moulding said the state didn't resist the motion but expressed there was no longer a sufficient reason to do so. The court had not yet ruled as of Wednesday afternoon. The documents and their contents were first reported Monday by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, and subsequently by multiple other media outlets including the Associated Press.