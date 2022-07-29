FAIRFIELD — The first-degree murder trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale is now scheduled to begin Dec. 5 in Davenport.
Goodale, 17, is one of two teens charged with the November 2021 death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher. Goodale's trial was moved from Jefferson County to Scott County in eastern Iowa.
Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 16, is scheduled to start trial Nov. 1. His trial was moved to Council Bluffs in western Iowa.
The teens, who have both pled not guilty, are accused with beating Graber to death with a baseball bat. Investigators say the teens had stalked Graber, and then ambushed her at a city park she frequently took walks at. Her body was found on Nov. 3, 2021 covered by a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
The next hearing in the case is on an evidence suppression motion by Miller's attorneys, scheduled for Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.
