FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce is providing Jefferson County residents the opportunity to share their views with state lawmakers Saturday from 7:30-9 a.m.
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce CEO Darien Sloat will moderate the free forum, which will be conducted over Zoom because of the pandemic. Questions for the Q&A session can be emailed to Sloat at ceo@fairfieldiowa.com, or by calling the chamber at 641-472-2111. Questions will be accepted in an orderly fashion the morning of the event.
The legislators who have been invited to attend are Republican senators Adrian Dickey (District 41) and Jeff Reichman (District 42), and Republican house members Joe Mitchell (District 84) and Jeff Shipley (District 82).
The Zoom meeting ID is 883 7252 3524, with the passcode of 796486.