FAIRFIELD — Voters of the Fairfield Community School District approved a new revenue purpose statement Tuesday, which allows them to use funds from the statewide 1-cent sales tax.
According to unofficial results, the measure passed Tuesday with 530 voting yes and 415 voting no. It needed 50% support to pass.
The measure does not create a new tax, merely outlines how the district can spend, borrow against, proceeds distributed by the state. School districts in Iowa receive a portion of the statewide tax proceeds based on the number of students. In Fairfield, about $1,000 per student is received from the state.
Districts around the state have been approving similar measures after legislators extended the statewide sales tax through 2051.