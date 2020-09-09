FAIRFIELD — Voters on Tuesday passed Public Measure A, which renews the Fairfield Community School District's revenue purpose statement through 2051.
The funds as part of the statement can be used to fix unforeseen events, such as flooding that occurred at Pence Elementary last year. The measure passed 530-415.
The Iowa Legislature had stated that a school district could only use Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (S.A.V.E.) funds through 2031, but in May 2019, Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension until Jan. 1, 2051.
By law, each school district in the state is required to have a revenue purpose statement, and that statement must be approved by voters who live in the district.
The funds come from sales tax on goods and services, and that money is placed in each district's S.A.V.E. fund, which goes toward "construction, reconstruction, repair, demolition work, and purchasing or remodeling of schoolhouses, stadiums, gymnasiums and bus garages," according to the Iowa Department of Education website.
S.A.V.E. funds replaced the local option tax (S.I.L.O) in 2008, when the state sales tax increased from 5 to 6 percent. That revenue from the one-cent tax is deposited in the S.A.V.E. funds.