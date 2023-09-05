WASHINGTON — A Monday evening crash southeast of Washington claimed the life of a Fairfield woman.
The Iowa State Patrol says 76-year-old Anne Gary, of Fairfield, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla southbound on Highway 1. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by 22-year-old Walker Ikerd, of Brighton.
Gary died from injuries sustained in the collision. The preliminary report from the Iowa State Patrol did not list any other injuries.
The crash was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Highway 1, about 1.5 miles southwest of Washington and about 9 miles northeast of Brighton.
