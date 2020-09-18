BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County Fairgrounds will receive a $3,000 grant to move their current ice cream stand into a larger building in the fairgrounds as part of Grinnell Mutual's Fairground Facelift initiative.
The fairgrounds have been working to raise funds to move the stand into a larger building.
"Our local 4-H clubs work the ice cream stand during the fair, and the fair board serves ice cream during the music festival in the fall," said Lexis Frymoyer, the fair board secretary. "We are so excited to be able to move this in a bigger building."
Grinnell Mutual received more than 50 fairgrounds project submissions from 11 states. There were almost 13,000 votes cast for their favorite projects among the 11 finalists. The six winning recipients shared $7,500 worth of grants and were chosen based on the number of votes received.