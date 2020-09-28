OTTUMWA — The annual fall cemetery cleanup begins Thursday.
Cemetery personnel will remove all floral tributes, decorations and wreaths at the Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemeteries during the month of October. Families wishing to keep any tributes or memorial decorations need to remove them prior to Thursday. If a shepherds crook is used to hang an arrangement, the hook may be left the the arrangement needs to be removed.
Fall and winter decorations can be placed after Nov. 1.
The cleanings are held twice each year, in the spring and fall. Those with questions about the cleanup or requirements for memorial decorations can call 683-0687.