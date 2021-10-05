FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Conservation annual Fall Trail Drive Through is scheduled for Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., starting at the Maasdam Barns.
From the barns, participants can then drive along the Fairfield Loop Trail before driving onto the Cedar View Trail. This will take participants across both the Highway 34 bypass bridge and the Cedar Creek Bridge.
Maasdam Barns will have draft horses and will offer several family friendly activities including corn-shelling and rope-making. The activities at the barns will begin at 10 a.m.
Preregistration is not required for the program. For more information, contact county naturalist Brittney Tiller at naturalist@jeffersoncountyconservation.com, or at (641) 472-4421.