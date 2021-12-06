OTTUMWA — A Saturday night house fire has caused a family to lose nearly everything.
The Ottumwa Fire Department was called to 1011 Glenwood Avenue at 9:27 p.m. Saturday. A neighboring off-duty firefighter reported the fire and stated there were heavy flames coming from the rear of the structure.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Firefighters called a second alarm to extinguish the flames.
Resident Hailey Kopp wrote in a fundraiser on GoFundMe that the only items the family has left and the clothes on their backs.
"Unfortunately, we did not have renters insurance," she wrote. "We are a family of three with a baby due in March and lost everything we owned."
The cause of the fire is unknown, though authorities do not suspect foul play. Investigators believe the fire began in the bathroom of the residence.
To donate in the GoFundMe visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/6mbunf-help-after-fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home. Assisting the Ottumwa Fire Department was the Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications, ORMICS, Mid-American Energy and Alliant Energy.