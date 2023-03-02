OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center, in collaboration with partners Alliant Energy, Ottumwa Regional Health Center, Indian Hills Community College and Hy-Vee, present the 6th Annual Family Fest to be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public. All families are encouraged to attend.
Family Fest will have exhibit areas to showcase regional businesses, nonprofits, service organizations, and others who sell and/or provide products and services to families and youth throughout the Ottumwa community and southeast Iowa region. There are many hands-on exhibits for families to enjoy at Family Fest 2023, including Safety City, which will feature a fire truck, police cars and ambulance services. Local police, fire and rescue staff will be on-site to describe their services and answer any questions.
Families can enjoy the inflatables, bounce houses, games and other fun activities in a fun zone.
An entertainment stage will be located in one area of the event to celebrate and showcase youth throughout our region. Entertainment acts may include, but are not limited to, dance programs or studios, youth music programs, nature and/or outdoor education by a local DNR Naturalist, reading programs and fun by an area library to showcase youth reading, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H showcase, and many others.
Along with the Entertainment Stage, South Central Iowa STEM Council, Indian Hills Community College, and Ottumwa Community Schools will be doing activities and demonstrations. Kids will have the chance to experience educational components to inspire, build interest, and be exposed to the fun and exciting world of the arts, sciences, technology, engineering, and math.
