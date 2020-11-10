OTTUMWA — Family Video will be closing its Ottumwa store by the end of the year, according to a press release from Highland Ventures Ltd, which is the chain's parent company.
The store, located at 819 Albia Road, has begun its liquidation by selling movies, games, CBD, store fixtures and more at a discounted rate. Family Video is the last brick-and-mortar movie rental store chain, and will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights," Highland Ventures CEO Keith Hoogland said in the statement. "We want to thank the people of Ottumwa and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service."
Family Video opened its store in Ottumwa in 2002. Though the doors will be closing, movies, games, CBD products and merchandise can still be purchased through the chain's website at www.familyvideo.com.
The building is available for lease or purchase. For more information regarding that, contact Shawn Krisher at shawn.krisher@legacypro.com.