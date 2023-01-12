FAIRFIELD— The Kenny Norton Southeast Iowa Farm Show returns to Fairfield Arts & Convention Center March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p. m. Admission to the Farm Show is free and open to the public.
Now in its eighth year, the show has become one of Iowa’s top ag expos, featuring the latest in machinery, seed technology, grain handling and more. Sponsors and exhibitors in agri-businesses throughout southeast Iowa will be showcasing their latest technology and making connections with the community.
Lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m., served up by the Jefferson County Pork Producers, and there will be attractions for children and families throughout the day.
“Southeast Iowa Farm Show is one of the biggest and most important events we organize here,” Fairfield Arts & Convention Director Lindsay Bauer said. “Fairfield’s culture is rooted in agriculture and for us to be able to support growth in that industry is a big deal.”
The farm show will be followed by a performance by country music icon Billy Dean at 7:30 p.m. that evening. Tickets to the Billy Dean concert are $18 to $39 and are available to purchase at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the box office at (641) 472-2787.
Businesses interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at this year’s expo are encouraged to contact info@fairfieldacc.com for more information.
