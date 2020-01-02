OTTUMWA — Officials with the Iowa State Extension and Outreach are encouraging farmers to spend a bit of time in the first weeks of the new year making sure their financial records are up to date.
The service has updated files on its Ag Decision Maker (https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/) to help farmers with statements for their net worth, farm income and financial performance.
William Edwards, an emeritus professor of economics at ISU, said having those documents in hand can make meetings with lenders go much more smoothly. Those meetings often take place in January and February.
“One of the things that ag lenders always ask for is updated financial statements. The earlier we sit down and pull that information together, the more accurate it’s going to be,” Edwards said.
The metrics cover different aspects of the farm. A net worth statement looks at assets and liabilities, including land, livestock and equipment. Farm income statements summarize profits and losses for a specific year.
Edwards said most farmers and farm families keep up with their records for income taxes. But the tax returns are not designed to fully measure some of the things a lender may be interested in. So having the additional documentation in hand when speaking with the lender can be a big advantage.