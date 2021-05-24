The Milestones Area Agency on Aging will again issue Senior Farmer's Market checks starting June 1 through Aug. 31, or until depleted.
The checks will go to low- and moderate-income seniors that are 60-years-old or older for use at approved farmer's markets.
Recipients will be awarded 10 checks for $3 each, or a total of $30, that can be redeemed for fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey. Checks cannot be used for eggs, nuts, baked goods, jelly, meat, plants, flowers, crafts, etc.
Annual income requirements are $23,828 ($19,685.66 per month) or below for a single person and $32,727 ($2,727.25 per month) or below for a married couple. Both spouses may receive checks if each person is age 60-plus.
Milestones is the distribution agency for seniors living in Appanoose, Clinton, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties.
All distribution will be conducted by mail only. Those who received checks in 2020 will automatically be mailed an application, and they do not need to contact Milestones except to report a change of address.
Those wishing to request an application can contact 855-410-6222, or visit milestonesaaa.org.