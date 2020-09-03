OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Farmers market is drawing a crowd despite new protocols being put in place due to COVID-19.
A handful of vendors were set up just past the Bark Park in Ottumwa Park Thursday afternoon, selling produce, baked goods and honey.
“We run about four to seven vendors,” said Don Harness, market manager. “We’re slowing down a bit. My sweet corn vendor is done for the season.”
But the customers continued to trickle in. “They come for everything,” Harness said. Sweet corn and tomatoes are the biggest draws, he said, but other items, such as green beans, are also a “big hit.”
“Whatever’s in season,” Harness said.
He also spoke to what makes shopping at the farmers market different than simply buying from the grocery store. “Here you know everything is fresh. You can meet the farmer or the producer.”
And, he said, you can ask questions about how and where an item was grown, if chemicals were used or when it was picked. At the grocery store, harness said, those answers are hard to come by. “We basically produce everything we sell.”
Harness said he is retired and calls gardening a hobby — “If you want to call working 12 hours a day seven days a week a hobby,” he said. “It keeps me out of trouble.”
The market looks a bit different than it has in years past. Ropes separate the booths from the customers, and the customers are not allowed to handle the produce. A sign at the market asks customers to social distance with one person at a booth at a time, maintaining separation of 6 feet. No pets are allowed at the market, and a hand washing station has been set up. Masks are optional for both vendors and customers.
Protocols also delayed the season for the market. Harness said they usually open in mid-May but this year waited until the beginning of June to open.
Vendors are down this year as well. Harness said it’s normal to lose a vendor or two each year, but new ones often join.
But that doesn’t mean the customers aren’t coming out. In fact, Harness said, the market has been “extremely busy.”
Usually he and his wife try to take a count of customers that visit the market but it’s been difficult this year. “I can’t tell you exact numbers, but we’re way over,” Harness said. “We’re so busy we can’t count.”