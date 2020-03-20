OTTUMWA — The coronavirus has had an impact on many facets of every person's day-to-day lives.
So far, the upcoming planting season is something that has remained unaffected by COVID-19. Farmers are ready to head to the field this spring with conditions already vastly improved from the conditions faced last year.
"Growers got a lot of work done last fall getting a lot of dry fertilizer and a lot of anhydrous ammonia put on the fields," Brian Fullenkamp, manager at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Eldon, said. "We should be in better shape than last year. We haven't quite been able to get as much done in March, but we felt back in January we were pretty far ahead of the curve compared to last January."
Drier conditions allowed farmers to apply several types of fertilizer to their fields shortly after harvest concluded last fall. Winter was also much less harsh, with several days over the past month featuring almost spring-like temperatures.
As a result, snow from the winter months has long since melted away. Even last weekend's snowfall virtually disappeared in a matter of days.
Rain returned to southern Iowa during the second half of the week. The current system is bringing snow back into the forecast for northwest Iowa and parts of Nebraska and the possibility of more rain next week, but even that moisture does not appear to be enough to push back what should be a normal start for planting season heading into April.
"There's opportunism that we should be able to progress through planting season without too many delays," Dennis Todey with the Midwest Climate Hub said. "We've been quite dry over the past 30 days. Even winter was relatively warm across much of the state and tiles have been running to carry off some of that excess moisture. We don't have to deal with the same excess snowfall that we had to deal with last year."
Fullenkamp can certainly attest to how tough it was to get farmers in the field last year, when conditions kept almost all of the local farmland from being fertilized before spring.
"I've never seen anything like last April. I've been out of school for 26 years, and I've never seen anything like the spring of 2019," Fullenkamp said. "We had about 75 percent of dry fertilizer and almost all of our anhydrous that we still needed to put on last spring. It was a massive amount of work that needed to be done before the planters could even run in the fields. Then we went into a month-and-a-half of not doing anything because of the weather. By the time we went back into the fields in June, it was almost like starting all over with all the re-planting that needed to be done. It was like having two planing seasons in one."
This year, the only immediate threat to farming going into planting season is the health of the farmers themselves. While the coronavirus has limited face-to-face interactions with customers, Fullenkamp does not foresee COVID-19 having any long-range effects on the infrastructure of getting the crops into the ground.
"On the supply side of things, aside from the limiting of face-to-face meetings and contact with our customers, things are moving as they should," Fullenkamp said. "We were had well prepared heading into the middle of March. The biggest concern would be any absences due to sickness or a slow down in trucking. Those would be the biggest factors that could cause delays in the planting season.
"Right now, there's not a lot of delays. All the chemicals and fertilizers are positioned correctly. We're prepared and ready for the season. The only thing right now that would cause any delays in-season would be people getting sick."