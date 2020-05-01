OTTUMWA — City Council members appear to have made their choice for Police Chief Tom McAndrew’s successor.
Lt. Chad Farrington is set to become Ottumwa’s new police chief if his appointment is approved next Tuesday. The item is part of the council’s consent agenda, which usually includes items that are not expected to be controversial to members.
Farrington was one of two candidates interviewed by the council Tuesday in a closed session. Both he and Lt. Mickey Hucks are longtime members of the department, with careers now in their third decades.
Farrington was hired by the Ottumwa Police Department in 1998. He was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and lieutenant in 2013. He has a degree in political science and criminal justice. As head of the OPD’s patrol division, Farrington has direct oversight of eight sergeants and 19 officers.
The city said Farrington previously served as a services division sergeant and as a patrol sergeant. He served on the city’s Emergency Response Team from 1999 to 2016, and was the team leader when he left it.
The city announced McAndrew’s planned retirement in March. He has served as chief since the 2013 retirement of Jim Clark. At the time of the announcement, Mayor Tom Lazio said he hoped the city would be able to avoid a gap between the end of McAndrew’s tenure and the beginning of a new chief’s. Farrington’s approval, with a start date of June 10, would accomplish that goal.
Farrington’s salary begins at $93,000 annually. If a set of mutually-approved goals is achieved within six months of starting the job, he would receive raise to $96,000. Completion of another set of goals at the one-year review would make him eligible for a second raise, bringing his salary to $99,000.
Any further increases would be determined by the city council.
The meeting also includes discussion of the proposed $100,000 in emergency funding for Bridge View Center. The money was the subject of a special meeting this past week during which council members acknowledged the center’s situation, but also said the city has a considerable financial crunch of its own.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall. It will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, and those wishing to voice opinions during public hearings may do so by calling (641) 683-4581.