OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fire Department was called to the Colonial Motor Inn at 1534 Albia Road for a fire Friday evening.
The department was called at 8:20 p.m. for a fire that started in Room 209 because of an electrical failure in the attic space due to a faulty, overloaded circuit. The fire also affected the rooms on each side of 209 due to open attic space. Those rooms are now uninhabitable.
Three fire engines and three personnel from each station arrived four minutes after the call, and the department was assisted by The Red Cross and Wapello County Emergency Management, while 10-15 Transit assisted with transporting residents. Approximately 16 residents sought alternative housing, and no injuries were reported.
A second alarm was called for by incident command to the extreme cold temperatures for a total of 13 firefighters on the scene. Ottumwa Regional Mobile Intensive Care Services (ORMICS), the Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications, Emergency Management, Red Cross and Mid-American Energy assisted the fire department.
The fire department reminds residents that with extreme low temperatures, the use of space heaters is dangerous when not done properly.