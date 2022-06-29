OTTUMWA — A Wednesday morning fire at a local church is being blamed on a faulty electrical circuit.
The Ottumwa Fire Department was dispatched at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday to the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 701 Ellis Ave. for the report of a fire.
The first crews began arriving six minutes after being dispatched and found heavy smoke emitting from the building. Firefighters knocked down the fire and then worked to remove smoke from the building to conduct an investigation. Fire investigators determined the cause to be a faulty electrical circuit in a junction box located in an interior wall in the basement. Damage is estimated to be in excess of $100,000 and the building is insured.
Alliant Energy, Mid-American Energy, Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Ottumwa Fire Department.
