DES MOINES — An Ottumwa man facing federal weapons charges has been granted a delay of his trial.
Donald Fountain faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The continuance, granted without opposition from prosecutors, moves his trial to April 6, 2020.
Fountain’s prosecution at the federal level is a little unusual. He faced state charges, but the Wapello County Attorney’s Office was concerned that the state’s parole system would lead to a quick release. The office contacted federal prosecutors after reviewing Fountain’s prior criminal record, which includes convictions for stalking, sexual abuse, assault and domestic abuse.
Fountain’s attorney filed for the delay in order to “review discovery, conduct further investigation, and consult with the defendant.”
Fountain may not be the only area resident facing federal trial this spring. A federal judge also ordered a continuance for David Lemley and Hector Iglesias-Tovar. The men face slightly different charges. Both men are charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Lemley faces additional charges of distribution of a controlled susbstance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Additional charges against Iglesias-Tovar include possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Trial for Iglesias-Tovar and Lemley is scheduled for March 2.