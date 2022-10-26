Federal authorities believe they have uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring that targeted meatpacking plants in six states this summer.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.
The Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force say the "sophisticated organized criminal enterprise" was involved in 45 thefts that occurred in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. The losses total $9 million, investigators said.
On Sept. 1, authorities in Ottumwa reported the discovery of three empty semitrailers that had contained finished pork products valued at $100,000 abandoned in rural Ottumwa.
An Ottumwa Police Department spokesperson could not be immediately reached to say whether the Ottumwa theft was among those believed to be part of the multi-state ring.
Police have not provided an additional update on the investigation since they first announced the reported theft. Trailers were found empty and abandoned at the Blackhawk River Access and near the intersection of 87th Street and 170th Avenue.
Law enforcement arrested Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami area, last week. They've been identified by investigators as "three principal targets" in the organized crime enterprise. They've been charged in a Florida federal court with transportation of stolen goods and money laundering. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Associated Press reported that Lopez was released on bond last Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami. Del Sol's bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.
An attorney for Andino did not immediately return a phone message left for her.
Charging documents say federal investigators used phone records and GPS tracking devices on trucks being driven by three men from Miami to place the men in and around meatpacking plants where trailers of meat products were stolen. The documents don't say what the men did with the meat. Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Peschong said Wednesday that officials are still investigating those details.
“We haven’t nailed down the exact details on where all the meat stole ended up yet,” Peschong said.
Ottumwa Courier Editor Kyle Ocker and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
