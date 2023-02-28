OTTUMWA — Inflated tire disposal costs have driven the Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center to raise the fee for disposing of tires.
Residents of Wapello and Davis counties have previously been allowed to dispose of up to five tires per year for free, while commercial customers could dispose of bulk tires for $130 per ton.
However, it costs the Recycling Center an average $300 per ton to dispose of tires. To reverse this loss, the Ottumwa/Wapello County Solid Waste Commission approved a fee increase effective April 1. Fees will be set at $3.00 per tire for all customers and $300 per ton for bulk tires. Customers will still drop off tires at the Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center.
The Recycling Center is located at 2415 Emma St. The Recycling Center is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday. For additional information about the tire policy or any other recycling issues call (641) 683-0685.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.