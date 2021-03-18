OTTUMWA — Those who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for financial assistance regarding funeral costs.
As part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, FEMA posted on its website.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters,” the post reads. “We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by this virus.”
The relief bill has the potential to aid local families. COVID-related deaths in Iowa are approaching 5,700. Wapello County has seen more than 100 deaths attributed to the virus; Jefferson County 35, Appanoose 47, Keokuk 29, Monroe 28, Davis 24, and Van Buren 18, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
FEMA will begin accepting applications for assistance in April. Conditions for assistance include: the death must have occurred in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia; the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19; the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien; however, there is no such requirement for the deceased.
Those eligible are encouraged to keep and gather documentation for their application, including an official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows the death occurred in the U.S.; funeral expense documents, such as receipts, funeral home contracts, etc., that include the applicant’s names, the deceased’s name, amount of funeral expenses, and the date of expenses; and proof of funds from other sources used toward funeral costs. “We are not able to duplicated benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources,” FEMA wrote in a post updated Wednesday. “Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible.”
Those eligible for assistance will receive a check by mail or funds via direct deposit, depending on the option selected during the application process.
“We are working to set up a dedicated toll-free number that can be used to apply for funeral assistance,” FEMA said. More information will be posted to https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance as it becomes available.