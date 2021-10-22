OTTUMWA — Connie Ferguson was presented with one of Ottumwa’s highest honors Thursday evening as Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress named here as the 2021 Gene Schultz Community Service Award recipient.
In nominations for Ferguson, she was described as curious, creative, imaginative, visual, and as an adventurer, producer and innovator. She ran her own in-hoe day care canter for 25 years, retiring in 2013, and serves on the boards of Main Street Ottumwa, American Gothic Performing Arts Festival and as a member and officer on the Laureate Guild.
She is involved in a number of activities and events, including hosting Evening in the Garden at her home as well as helping with Field to Fork, Ladies Night Out, Upstairs/Downtown, Central Park Lights of Love, Queen of the Green and more.
Ferguson is also known for her green thumb. “If it grows, she knows how and where to put it; small container, large planters, glass bottles, even dried with a ribbon,” a press release from GOPIP reads. “Just name an occasion and she’ll know how to display just the right flowers and foliage. Her creativity shows up in the downtown area, at Bridge View Center and at the Temple of Creative Arts. Even in the cold, the heat, the wet, and the windy, she’s got a smile and a few words of enthusiasm for those around her.”
Ferguson is a lifelong resident of Ottumwa and is described as a part of the fabric of Ottumwa. “This community is by far better for the time, energy and commitment Connie puts into every project she touches,” GOPIP wrote.
Her family includes her son Matt and daughter Abby, their spouses, and seven granddaughters.