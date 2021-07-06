OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District is helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.
The district, along with several community partners, will be hosting a Back 2 School Health & Family Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Evans Middle School.
The event will assist with back-to-school needs, including a backpack filled with school supplies, free dental and health screenings, registration assistance and vaccinations. Parents/guardians must attend for students to register or receive vaccinations.
The event is open to all students in the Ottumwa district.