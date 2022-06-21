The American Gothic Performing Arts Festival continues with performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella" on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the D.B. & Dottie Arnold Stage at Bridge View Center in Ottumwa.
Douglas Carter Beane's delightfully romantic and hilarious take on the ultimate makeover story features all the classic elements you remember—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Rediscover some of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago" in this outrageously fun Broadway musical for dreamers of all ages.
“It is a musical theater classic,” says Dennis Willhoit, executive artistic director of the annual festival, “The story may not be exactly deep, but delivers some of the best Rodgers and Hammerstein creative genius; beautiful music and clever lyrics.”
The production is under the stage direction of Grant Carriker with choreographer Andréa Edge, costume design by Spencer Czajka, hair design by Patti Durflinger and lighting design by Brayden Biersner. Michael Gookin is the pianist and assistant music director. The orchestra will be under the direction of Willhoit.
Tickets are available online at www.americangothicfest.org or by calling the Bridge View Center Box Office at (641) 684-7000.
AGPA will also host "Once Upon a Time," a prince and princess party for children of all ages in the courtyard of Cinderella’s royal palace Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. on the stage of Bridge View Center. Prince Topher and Ella will be in attendance as well as other cast members. Further information can be found at americangothicfest.org or by calling host Connie Ferguson at (641) 777-0894.
Ottumwa Job Corps Center and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation are presenting sponsors of the 10th Anniversary Season of the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival. Villeda Construction is the “set sponsor” for Cinderella.
