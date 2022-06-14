OTTUMWA — Few changes were made during the certification process of the primary election results in Wapello County, with only a handful of votes affecting the Republican primary.
A vote here and there were added to some candidates, as the board of supervisors approved the canvass of votes and certified the election during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
In the local races, third-place finisher John Rosenbalm picked up a vote in the three-way race for supervisor on the Republican ballot, making his total 834, while county attorney Reuben Neff added a vote for 1,613. No candidate on either side received fewer votes than their election night total.
As part of the certification process, it was officially determined that Democrats Jerry Parker and Connie Hammersley-Wilson, and Republicans Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler will square off for two supervisors seats on the November ballot.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved an extensive job description for a zoning manager as the county tries to make building inspection and zoning interchangeable.
"We have two vacancies, one being a building inspector and the other the individual that handles zoning," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "(County engineer) Jeff (Skalberg) recommended that change with some the titles. Sometimes you're on vacation or sick.
"The change here is to have the zoning officer be able to address inspection questions, and have the inspection be able to address zoning questions."
• Along those lines, the county hired two people in the zoning department, zoning assistant manager Kevin Creamer and Clerk 3 Alisha Allen.
"This is the one who is most involved with the zoning and only part-time involved in inspections," Parker said. "The clerk is part of the restructuring we're doing at (secondary) roads. In the end we hope to have an assistant engineer. When I talked to the building inspection and others in the office, they thought one of the things that really bogged him down was the paperwork. Part of our experiment here is going to have a clerk help with that load."
• The supervisors approved of a $2,500 contribution to the Agency Public Library for a new mailbox. The project includes cutting a hole in brick work and placing a mailbox into it. The contribution will come out of local option sales tax money.