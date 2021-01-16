OTTUMWA — Just as a tumultuous 2020 election has ended, little time is being wasted for the first election of 2021.
The newest election will be a special election on Jan. 26 between Democrat Mary Stewart and Republican Adrian Dickey for the Iowa Senate District 41 seat. The race is to fill a vacancy by Marianette Miller-Meeks, who was sworn into the U.S. House of Representative.
Whoever wins the seat will be up for re-election in 2022.
However, unlike the November general election, the special election covers only a four-county area — all of Davis and Van Buren counties, and parts of Wapello and Jefferson counties.
As a result, there are a few changes in how it will be conducted:
• Wapello County will be using "vote centers" instead of opening all of its precincts, and those will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Election Day. In a general election, all 22 precincts normally would be available, but the senate district covers only about half the county. There will be seven vote centers — Agency Community Center, Indian Hills Community College Advanced Technology Center (Entrance 15), Bridge View Center, Hickory Grove Community Church, Great Prairie AEA, Wapello County Courthouse and Eldon Library Hall. Voters can only choose one vote center to cast a ballot regardless of where they live.
"With vote centers, anyone can vote anywhere. So if you work in Ottumwa and live in Fairfield, you could stop by Agency and vote," Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said. "Or, people who live in Ottumwa and work at Indian Hills can go vote at Indian Hills."
• Jefferson County has not announced its setup, but in 2018, when Stewart ran against Miller-Meeks, the city of Fairfield use all five of its wards, but combined other townships and cities. The election covers Polk, Black Hawk, Penn, Center, Locust Grove, Des Moines, Liberty and Cedar townships, as well as the cities of Fairfield, Batavia, Libertyville, Maharishi Vedic City, Packwood and Pleasant Plain.
• Van Buren County will have a minor change. Seven of the eight polling places in the general election (Birmingham, Bonaparte, Douds, Farmington, Keosauqua, Milton and Stockport) will be used again. However, due to a lack of precinct officials in Cantril, an eligible voter will be required to travel to Milton to vote on Election Day. Cantril voters, and all eligible voters in the county, are provided with an additional opportunity to vote absentee at a satellite voting station at Cantril Township Hall that will only be open Jan. 23 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• In Davis County, there will be no changes. All of the polling places used in the general election will be used in the special election.
To vote in the special election, voters most show a valid form of identification that demonstrates both identity and residency. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Jan. 26, and if voters submitted requests for an absentee ballot, those must be postmarked by Jan. 25, or returned to their respective auditor's office by the time polls close.
In-person absentee voting will also be available, as auditor's offices will be open Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. According to the Secretary of State's office, auditor's offices are to be open for eight hours that day. Voters may also vote in-person absentee during regular business hours.
Since both Wapello and Jefferson counties are a part of two different senate districts, voters are encouraged to look at their voter registration card, or call their auditor's office for questions about which district they reside.