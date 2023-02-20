FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association announces the 2023 FHS Art Show will be on display during the month of March in the Main Gallery at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center.
There will be an opening reception March 3 from 6-8 p.m. for students, parents and friends and is free and open to the public.
"There are over 100 pieces of art, from a variety of classes that will be on display, with a wide range of mediums to view, including; charcoal, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, clay, pewter, and ink. Please come and see the outstanding works created by our FHS art students," FHS art instructor David Kraemer said.
The FAA Board is pleased to announce the addition this year of a representation of artworks by students from the Pekin Community School District in the Hallway Gallery also at the convention center. Students in grades 7-11 will display works by 14 students in media of chalk, painting, lino prints and mixed media. Matt Guise is the art instructor and a new FAA board member.
According to FAA volunteer director, Suzan Kessel:
"It is great to have two talented local art teachers on our board and see them share creative ideas from their classrooms. The Fairfield School System has presented art exhibits for all of the 57 years the FAA has existed," she said. "I personally remember showing my junior and senior high school art work at the old FAA gallery in the then Fairfield Library basement [Carnegie Building].
"Instructors then were Don Kremer Jr. High and Bob Glocke at FHS, both founders of the FAA and still members. Fairfield has had a reputation of having brilliant dedicated art instructors and the schools fabulous art programs, and we can really celebrate that!"
