OTTUMWA — A Wapello County district judge has issued an injunction against the Ottumwa Community School District after the county attorney’s office said the district disciplined an employee for reporting suspected child abuse.
Judge Shawn Showers issued the order after County Attorney Reuben Neff filed on the employee’s behalf. At Neff’s request, the Courier is not naming the employee to avoid indirectly identifying the child.
Neff’s filing said the employee, who works at Horace Mann Elementary School, “is a mandatory reporter of suspected child abuse.” Mandatory reporters can face criminal prosecution if they know or suspect abuse is taking place and fail to report it.
The district denied the accusations.
Cour filings indicate the employee filed a report with the Iowa Child Abuse hotline on Nov. 18. The report noted a student was showing behaviors that raised concerns and school employees suspected food was being used as a disciplinary tool at the child’s home.
Court documents show the employee had suspected domestic abuse in the child’s home for some time. Filings said employees believed the child’s mother was “using food as a motivator for her … daughter’s behaviors” and had been seen taking items from the trash during meals at school.
The child’s parents “contacted the Ottumwa Community School District to file a complaint” on Nov. 20, alleging they were being targeted for retaliation for complaints they previously raised.
The district opened an internal investigation after the complaint, accusing the employee of “bullying” and “targeting and retaliation,” according to court documents. The bullying accusation was dismissed, but the accusation of “targeting and retaliation” was deemed founded. The employee was given a written reprimand.
Iowa law specifically prohibits employers from taking “retaliatory action against an employee as a reprisal for the employee’s participation in good faith in making a report” of suspected child abuse.
Neff’s office became involved after the employee contacted it. He addressed the issue Tuesday in an email.
“Our aim in seeking this injunction is to ensure an atmosphere where mandatory child abuse reporters in our county feel safe making reports to DHS,” Neff wrote. “We believe this benefits the children in our county. We expect to coordinate with the school district to achieve this goal, seeing as that we imagine they share our sentiments.”
The district issued a three-sentence response to the allegations Tuesday evening:
“The District received the Petition filed by the County Attorney. The allegations against the District are untrue. We are working with the County Attorney’s office to correct their records and obtain a dismissal of the case.”
Showers issued a temporary injunction Dec. 13. As of Tuesday a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 to determine whether a permanent injunction should be issued or the case should be dismissed. In the meantime, the injunction puts a temporary halt to all disciplinary actions.