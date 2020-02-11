OTTUMWA — Authorities are accusing an Ottumwa man of injecting an intellectually disabled woman with methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her.
Jonathan Wolver, 30, faces charges of third-degree sexual abuse, administering harmful substances, and two counts of prohibited acts for methamphetamine and marijuana, respectively.
The abuse charge is a Class C felony. The criminal complaint accuses Wolver of injecting the woman with meth on Feb. 3 and said she “did not know what these drugs were prior to ingesting them.”
That charge was enough to arrest Wolver. The other three charges were added after he was in custody. Administering a harmful substance is a Class D felony, while the other charges are serious misdemeanors.
Wolver faces more than 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges. The court granted him a public defender in the case.
Wolver has a long history of encounters with law enforcement in Wapello County, though his prior arrests have been on misdemeanor charges. In 2017 he was extradited from Davis County to face a domestic assault charge in Callaway County, Missouri. He pleaded guilty and received a 120-day jail sentence.