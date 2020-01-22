Courier file photo

OTTUMWA — Court filings are offering additional information about the Friday standoff that prompted Ottumwa schools to dismiss students early.

John Steinbach, 55, is faces a charge of domestic abuse assault in the case. The criminal complaint said he grabbed a woman by the throat and held her down on a bed, and also used a “high-powered rifle” to pin down her chest.

Investigators said Steinbach told the woman during the assault he was going to “blow her head off.”

Police responded to a domestic abuse call on North Pocahontas Street Friday morning. That call led to several streets being blocked off as Steinbach refused to leave the house. He eventually surrendered peacefully.

Steinbach posted bond and was released from the Wapello County Jail. The court has issued a no-contact order prohibiting him from having any contact with the woman, and set Steinbach’s preliminary hearing for Friday.

The new charge comes in addition to one already pending against Steinbach. He was charged with domestic abuse assault in September. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

