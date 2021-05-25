The final virtual Reminisce Society meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. and will be held over Zoom.
James Kenyon will be discussing his new book, "Echoes In the Hallways," about closed Iowa schools.
"Echoes In the Hallway: History and Recollections of 102 Closed Iowa High Schools" is a collection of stories from student alumni of closed high schools, documenting 102 schools in 99 counties.
Kenyon consulted county historical records as well as interviewing former students and teachers, culminating in unique school profiles that include information ranging from the origin and growth of education in each county to sporting records, programs and school traditions.
To participate in the meeting, contact Ottumwa Public Library Director Sonja Ferrell at (641) 682-7563 ext. 202, or by email at sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org to receive access to the Zoom link.