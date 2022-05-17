CENTERVILLE — In their search for the district's next leader, the Centerville Community School Board announced Tuesday four finalists named for the position. Another round of interviews is scheduled for Thursday.
The finalists are David Berlau, Steve Noble, Derek Philips and Mark Taylor. A press release says each have demonstrated an ability to recruit and retain teachers and staff, effectively manage school district resources and promote communities of care for students, staff and families.
Berlau is currently the superintendent at Carroll Community School District. In that role, he has directed all aspects of operations, including maintenance, safety, technology, and food service. He previously served as shared superintendent of the CAM and Nodaway Valley CSDs, as well as superintendent and principal in the Elk Horn-Kimballton CSD.
Noble is currently the junior/senior high school principal at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, a position he has held for six years. He was previously a principal in Michigan. Noble is also responsible for curriculum in his building; he has also increased the quality of Professional Learning Communities through training and professional development, and is credited with by multiple references for his organizational skills.
Philips is currently principal of Columbus Elementary School in Chariton, where he leads a staff of 50 and oversees 330 students in Pre-kindergarten through second grade. He has also worked to create a systematic approach to special education across the district, developed a systemic feedback form for walkthroughs, utilizes Facebook Live every Friday to communicate with district patrons, and serves as the District Title IX and Equity Coordinator, District Migrant Liaison, and District Special Education Director.
Taylor is currently principal at North Hill Elementary School in Burlington. He is credited by many as a relationship builder through his student-centered approach to instruction and timely and meaningful professional development; he is also credited with improving the efficacy of Burlington’s Professional Learning Communities. He also spent 10 years as an instrumental music teacher, including nine years at Centerville.
The board reviewed materials on all 19 candidates presented to them by the search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services on May 10. Six semifinals were selected for interviews via Zoom on May 16.
On Thursday, finalists will be interviewed by the board, a team of administrators and directors, two mixed interview teams, and then taken on a school district tour.
Mixed interview teams consist of teachers, support staff, students, parents, and community members.
Once the interviews are completed, board members will receive feedback data and results of three Advanced Insights profiles. It's expected they will make a formal announcement on May 23, with the superintendent beginning duties on July 1.
Outgoing superintendent Tom Rubel announced his resignation to retire in March. He had served in the role in 2016, first as an interim and then permanently installed to the position later that year.