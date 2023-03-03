OTTUMWA — Rome wasn't built it in a day, but it seemed like securing the new Check It Out location took one long stressful one.
But Jeannie Ades isn't counting. She's just thankful she can keep, as she puts it, "fixing things" for people.
Ades opened up her new location Wednesday for the payday loan and check-cashing business in the old Detlie Law Office at 303 E. Second St. After over seven years at a location on Church Street, it wasn't completely clear whether a new venue would be available.
"Our lease had come up and we were told we had to move. So we had about a 45-day notice, and we found this building," Ades recalled of the nervous days before opening. "We found this old building, which was an old gas station. They thought there were pumps outside, and we had this huge obstacle thinking they were still in the ground.
"So we went through the city engineer, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It was a huge mess trying to figure out of they were still in the ground," she said. "There had to be proof somewhere. We were down the wire, but in the abstract we found a piece of paper where someone had removed these tanks."
It took essentially 39 days to obtain the property, and then Ades was able to renovate in six days using only $2,000 and plenty of volunteer help and teamwork to make the building a comfortable setting for people of all walks of life to have needs taken care of. Many of those who contributed have been clients.
"Everyone just showed up to help. Once there were like 100 people in here. It was insane," Ades said. "I mean, it was like it should have been on TV. I was so humbled and blessed and I was crying because I was so grateful. It was amazing.
"You know everybody talks bad about Ottumwa all the time," she said. "Our town isn't that bad. It really isn't."
Ades has a small staff at the new place, but the work continues just the same. She prepares taxes, cashes checks, and serves as a fiduciary for Veterans Affairs, and offers other financial services. She's long tried to keep her fees affordable, as she charges $75 to to individual taxes and $100 for a business.
"[The other places] are doing the same thing I'm doing. I just sleep at night," she said. "I don't rip people off. I just try to help people. There's other businesses like mine in town, and I try to be cheaper. Usually I can't compete with Walmart, but they don't cash as many checks as we do."
Ades got into her business because she's always had a financial bent. Her father, Mike, worked in the Fareway grocery store chain for 47 years, and "never missed a day," Ades said. She also credited him with jump-starting her path down finance.
"I just started doing it when I was young. He taught me how to do taxes on paper," she said. "I've just always done it. My dad is here now working with me, and I'm teaching him to do it on a computer.
"Which is amazing," she chuckled. "I love working with my dad. All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was my dad."
Ades said business has always been a part of her family.
"My grandparents had businesses, so when I was young, I grew up watching them," she said. "When I was in high school, I just really enjoyed entrepreneurship.
"We're going to have an event here with Cricket [cell phone provider] next Friday," Ades said. "Anybody who gets Social Security, disability, some don't even know they're eligible for a free phone, and we're going to show that they can get one. We try to do things like that for people."
Ades hopes to expand the services, such as offering Western Union again, but for now, giving back to those that helped her is what matters.
"I try to give back to the community as much as I can," she said. "I try to sponsor kids, some of the ball teams and stuff like that. I just try to make Ottumwa a better town, I really do.
"I believe if you keep trying to put good into the community, it'll make it a better place."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.