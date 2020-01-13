OTTUMWA — Members of Ottumwa’s school board plan to review key indicators for the district during Monday’s meeting.
The indicators show the district’s financial position at the end of the previous school year and aim to provide clues about how the district will be at the end of the current year. Enrollment is one of the things the district will look at.
The presentation does not give a final number of students enrolled for the current year, but estimates a slight increase over the 2018-2019 academic year. The estimate puts enrollment at about 200 more students than were in the district in 2014.
While finances are key, the board is also expected to discuss the district’s master plan for facilities. Discussions last year led the board to begin the process of building a new elementary school. Controversy over that decision helped draw a large slate of candidates in the election, which saw incumbent members of the board removed by voters.
Monday’s discussion appears to be an attempt by the district’s professional staff to get a sense of where the new board wants to go with the district. The presentation is not expected to lead to immediate action by the board, but could go a long way toward determining the path the district takes over the next several years.
The board’s meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in the library at Evans Middle School.