OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board will be electing officers at its annual meeting Monday night.
Members will select a board president, vice president, secretary/treasurer and recording secretary. Those votes will come after the monthly employee recognition ceremony and student council update.
Several financial items dot the agenda as well, including approving a resolution to name depositories for the district; a resolution to authorize the board secretary to pay bills and salaries between meetings “as long as they’re reasonable, necessary, verified, or backed by the terms of a written contract;” the fiscal year 2020 financial report; and a finance update from CFO John Berg.
Action will also be taken on several items regarding the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC). The first is the recommendation “to approve the SBRC application for modified supplemental amount for increasing enrollment in the amount of $150,827.” The second recommends the application “for the modified supplemental amount for open enrolled out students not on the district’s count in the fall 2019 in the amount of $416,240.” The third modified supplemental amount is $0 for ELL students continuing in the program beyond the five years of weighting.
Additional action items include approving a proposal to soundproof the administration building for $21,494 and the first reading of board policy 900, which applies to community relations.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.