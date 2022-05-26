Abby Finkenauer, like her Democratic counterparts, believes Sen. Chuck Grassley has been in office too long.
Her solution to that? Winning June 7 and Nov. 8.
Finkenauer, the 33-year-old former congresswoman from Dubuque, said it's time someone younger takes the 88-year-old, seven-term Republican senator's seat. But, more importantly, she said, the state needs a leader who is willing to take votes on popular policies rather than ignore them. She faces retired Navy admiral Mike Franken and Dr. Glenn Hurst in the Democratic primary in 11 days.
"When I was in congress we passed a bill that would have Medicare negotiating with drug companies to bring down prices not just for seniors, but every American," she said in a phone conversation Friday on her way to Sac City, in northwest Iowa. "That bill would have been a game-changer, and we had Sen. Grassley literally writing an opposite bill."
Finkenauer was raised in a middle-class family, and as she traverses the state, she has heard many of the same concerns of constituents from each party — drug prices and inflation come to mind the most. She said inflation "is happening partly because of our domestic supply chain has been broken the last few decades, and you've got companies jacking up prices on people while they're making record profits."
"I think people are ticked about that, and they should be," she said.
However, there is one other issue that she said Democratic and Republican voters frustrated: term limits, and the current lack of them in Congress.
"I support them, and I will hold myself to them," Finkenauer said, referring to her pledge to serve only two terms in the Senate if elected. "I don't want to spend 47 years in the Senate. I don't want to spend my life in Washington D.C."
To correlate with term limits, Finkenauer also should she would vote to remove the filibuster to allow legislation to move through the Senate by a simple majority, rather than stall after passing the House of Representatives, which does not have the filibuster.
"The filibuster is a tool designed for either party to use and hide behind their votes so they don't have to take them," she said. "It's their way of not making vulnerable members who are afraid to take their votes actually have to take the vote.
"It's cowardly that it still exists. And you hear people like Sen. Grassley say, 'If we get rid of it, there's going to be no bipartisanship.' My question is, 'Sen. Grassley, what bipartisanship has been happening lately in the Senate?' It's a tool used to do nothing."
Finkenauer believes in a public option for health insurance, rather than Medicare for All. She's also pro-2nd Amendment, but not in the way it has transpired in the last two weeks with mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and at an elementary school in Texas.
"This is another reason why we must win. I was 10 years old when Columbine (Colorado) happened, and it's just extraordinary what hasn't gotten done to actually address mass shootings," she said. "My dad was a pheasant, duck and deer hunter, and you should be able to do that. But you shouldn't have to worry about sending your kids to school and wonder if they're coming back home.
"This isn't freedom in America right now, where you can't go to a grocery store and be worried you're going to get shot. That's not freedom. It's terror."
Finkenauer, who is pro-choice, also believes it's important for Democrats to win this election cycle because of the likely overturning of abortion rights on the horizon.
"You're going to have women die in this country. The decision is about control and extremism, and you've got states like Oklahoma passing bills where it's banning abortion at fertilization, no exceptions for rape or incest. It's absurd," she said.
Finkenauer said there is no secret sauce for Democrats winning in Iowa, even though it has become more rare since the state elected Barack Obama to the presidency twice. Since then, Iowa has become more Republican, with just one Democrat currently in the state's congressional delegation.
"For me, it's not been, 'Here are Democratic policies. Go support them,'" she said. "It's about the people in Iowa and it's about my friends and family and neighbors. That is who I am listening to. I will never be somebody who just takes the talking points.
"People here want somebody who gets it," she said. "I've taken the votes and done the work, but I've also started to watch my friends leave. And Sen. Grassley has sat there and watched as our smaller towns have gotten smaller, and we've lost 30,000 family farms. We're focused on what's on the line for Iowa, and our country's democracy."