OTTUMWA — Arson is the suspected cause of a Tuesday fire at an Ottumwa motel, investigators say.
The Ottumwa Fire Department was dispatched to the Colonial Motor Inn, 1534 Albia Road, at 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday for a room on fire.
Crews arriving on scene located a fire in Room 229 and quickly worked to extinguished it. The room was unoccupied.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, but no injuries were reported. Five families were displaced as a result, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the families with temporary housing. The fire department said it was not known whether the building was insured.
Investigators believed the cause of the fire was arson-related. A reward of an unknown amount has been established for information leading to an arrest, because the fire endangered the lives of those inside the structure as well as the responders who arrived on scene.
The Ottumwa Police Department can be reached at 641-683-0661.
The Ottumwa Police, Ottumwa Police Department Communications, ORMICS and Wapello County Emergency Management assisted the Ottumwa Fire Department with this incident.
It's not the first fire incident at the motel. An electrical failure was blamed for a February 2021 fire at the same motel, which at the time displaced more than a dozen people.