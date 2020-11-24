OTTUMWA — During the holiday season, the Ottumwa Fire Department has a few reminders for residents, especially as they celebrate Thanksgiving.
The department warns that kitchen fires as the leading cause of residential fires, and that number doubles on Thanksgiving Day. This is likely due to multiple items cooking at the same time, and there are more distractions as the cooks attempt to prepare the meal and home for family visitors. The leading specific factor contributing to ignition in cooking fires in residential buildings is unattended equipment.
The average dollar loss per kitchen fire is $7,800, and the fatality rate is 1.8 persons per 1,000 fires. This is likely due to mostly all fires beginning as a small fire that a person believes he can extinguish himself. Each year, fire departments in the United States respond to an average of 188,800 cooking fires in residences. These fires have caused 195 deaths, 3,800 injuries and $463 million in property loss.
The top 10 safety tips for this Thanksgiving:
• Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove top to keep an eye on the food.
• Stay in the home when cooking turkey, and check it frequently.
• Keep children away from the stove, at least three feet away.
• Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids, as the steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
• Keep knives out of reach of children.
• Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
• Keep matches and utility lighters out of reach of children, preferably up high in a locked cabinet.
• Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.
• Keep the floor clear so you don't trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
• Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.