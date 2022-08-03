The Ottumwa City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance for potential changes to the city's fire code, which would be the first changes in six years.
Fire chief Tony Miller outlined the changes, with two of the key points being designated times during the year to burn leaves, and the issuance of citations for violations, including parking in fire-lane-designated areas.
Should the ordinance be updated, residents would only be allowed to burn leaves on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the months of April and November, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each month.
"This would alleviate a lot of the problems of people burning all the time. Occasionally we get into a situation where we have a neighbor call that one person is burning, and then we get another call that another guy's burning," Miller told the council.
"April 1-30 and November 1-30 are just tentative dates that can always be moved around if needed," he said.
The other critical piece of the change would be fire-lane designations. There would be a maximum $150 fine for obstructing a lane, and fire officials have the discretion to place signs in areas designated as fire lanes. Also, property owners would be responsible for not allowing vehicles to be parked in the lanes.
Council member Doug McAntire didn't have a problem with the leaf-burning timeframes, but he was concerned about what happens outside of those two months.
"Five to 10 to 15 people that are causing the problems are still going to burn, so the citizens that do it the right way are being punished by 10 months," he said. "When you quit fining them, that's when they're going to continue to do it. We should have stayed with fining them every time, and then hopefully they think before they light a match again."
Council member Cara Galloway wondered how Miller came up with those dates throughout the year, suggesting that most leaves are on the ground in October.
"We wanted to see what other departments around the state were doing," he said. "They just found that those were what worked best for their communities."
Miller said the city has a problem with blocked fire lanes, and said under a revised ordinance, the department would be in charge of issuing citations, at least in the near term.
Other sections of the code that would be amended include establishing an 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. timeframe for recreational fires, such as fire pits, as well as using only dry firewood in a boiler.
"When people use wood that's not good, it causes a lot of smoke issues, and if it's not properly installed the smell of the smoke just kind of hangs there. It's nasty and we've had a lot of issues with that," Miller said.
"A lot of people have health conditions, and we're trying to alleviate a problem," he said. "We're just trying to fix this to make it a little easier by allowing people to do it twice a year and in certain hours on certain days, and then cut it off until six months later."
The proposed changes will go through two more readings before they are adopted.
In other business:
• The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding used-car lots. If approved, the ordinance would establish that lots have to be at least 100 feet from a residential zoning area, and storage of inoperable vehicles other than what is part of the inventory would be prohibited.
However, existing businesses near residential areas would be grandfathered and protected, but if the business moves to a different location, the proposed changes would take effect.
• The council approved a pair of resolutions to create more parking near the Bridge View Center. One resolution will allow for 117 parking spaces in Troeger Park across from the facility, and the other will create 136 paved spaces south of the Bridge View Center and directly tied to the Cobblestone Hotel. The combined cost of the contracts is just over $1 million.
• The council approved the naming of the 300 to 900 block of Church Street "Madre Irene Munoz Way."
