OTTUMWA — A home fire investigators say was caused by unattended cooking has displaced an Ottumwa family.
On Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6:22 p.m., the Ottumwa Fire Department was dispatched to 226 South Schuyler Street in Ottumwa. Firefighters who responded found smoke and flames coming from the backside of the house.
A press release from the Ottumwa Fire Department said no one was home at the time of the fire, but that crews found the family's dog deceased in the home, likely from smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home. The home sustained heavy fire damage in the kitchen area and heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the structure. The home is owned by Tom Martin and was being used as a rental.
The Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications, ORMICS, Alliant Energy and Mid-American Energy assisted the Ottumwa Fire Department with this fire.