OTTUMWA — Firefighters pushed back Thursday against proposed cuts to their department, saying they would significantly harm both their safety and the public’s.
Rodney Long, the Ottumwa department’s union president, said the city’s proposal envisions laying off five firefighters from the 30-man department, as well as leaving a position unfilled after the firefighter’s planned retirement.
“That would be a 20 percent reduction in staff,” he said. “That is a huge number.”
Long accused the city of failing to prepare for the current budget situation, saying the department has proposed alternative funding sources for “three to four years.” Those proposals have included things like franchise fees, which would create revenue from utilities like the Alliant and MidAmerican energy companies and from Mediacom.
Such a proposal, if passed, would not result in tax increases, though Long said the companies would likely look at passing the cost on to consumers.
Another option could be some form of ambulance service. The system Long said the firefighters envision is primarily for patient transfers. Firefighters are often the first ones on the scene, and that there can be a significant delay between when they can start treatment on a patient and when an ambulance arrives to take that person to the hospital.
Of the seven cities the city generally uses for comparison, he said, only Ottumwa and one other do not operate such a service in connection with the fire department.
“The other five run ambulances. They bring revenue in,” Long said.
That, Long believes, is one of the reasons behind the proposed cuts. He said firefighters feel they are being targeted because the department is seen as a cost rather than a gain when it comes to the budget.
“Quite frankly, that’s how we’re being made to feel, like we’re a burden because we don’t bring in revenue,” he said.
The medical proposal hit home for Rick Kleinman, who retired from the department as an assistant chief. He said he went into the south station one day on a day off. A call came in for a pregnant woman with a medical emergency.
“Boom. It hit me,” he said. “That’s my daughter.”
Kleinman followed the trucks to his daughter’s home. They began assisting her and an ambulance then took her to the hospital. The difference in arrival times was probably only a couple minutes.
The doctor later told Kleinman, who had previously disliked the department running medical calls, that time was the difference between losing one of the twins she was carrying and all three people. “That hit me like a ton of bricks,” he said.
Long said the first layoff would arrive July 1 under the plan presented to the city, with others to follow. He urged supporters to attend next Tuesday’s council meeting, when the city council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget.
“You can’t tell me there’s no money here for public safety,” said Long. “There’s money somewhere.”