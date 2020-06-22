OTTUMWA — Officials are asking people to use common sense if they plan to use fireworks this year.
The National Fire Protection Association said more fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other single day. Two out of every five incidents are related to fireworks. And a 2015 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there are an estimated 10,500 fireworks injuries requiring hospital treatment every year.
“Consumer fireworks are dangerous and the risks to personal safety and the safety of the community are significant,” said Cory Benge, assistant chief of the Ottumwa Fire Department.
The best way to stay safe is to leave fireworks to the professionals. But, for a lot of people, the setting off fireworks is part of the Fourth of July fun. Taking some basic precautions can help. The first is with where you get your fireworks. Only buy fireworks from a licensed seller. They get their fireworks from companies that specialize in making them, and they’re in good condition when they’re sold.
Know how to use the fireworks before bringing a match anywhere near the fuse. They come with instructions. Read them. Having a bucket of water on hand for emergencies is also a good idea.
Crowded areas, including neighborhoods where houses are close together, don’t mix well with fireworks. Find open areas and be mindful of where the wind is blowing. Recent rains help, but hot weather can dry things out quickly.
Sparklers get much hotter than people expect. They can burn at 1,200 degrees, hotter than what artists use to melt glass. Children should never be allowed to use them unattended.
Light fireworks from a hard surface, and never try to relight a dud. Experts recommend giving the firework at least 20 minutes, then soaking it in water if it does not fire as expected.
Fireworks are allowed in Ottumwa only within restricted hours on the Fourth of July.
“Fireworks are legal in Ottumwa on July 4 from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Legal or not, if you decide to ignore these words of caution and set off your own fireworks display, precautions need to be taken, and taken seriously,” Benge said.
Yes, people are already setting them off. But officials ask that people not call 911 to register complaints. Leave that number for emergencies. Noise complaints from fireworks can be directed to 641-683-0661.