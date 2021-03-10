OTTUMWA — Firefighters battled flames and wind gusts exceeded 40 mph as they attempted to contain a residential fire on the city’s west side Wednesday.
Crews were called to 324 N. Fairview Ave. in Ottumwa after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a residential fire. Ottumwa Fire Chief Tony Miller said a cause is not yet known, but the fire began in a detached garage and strong winds blew the fire north to the home.
Crews worked to extinguish that fire, which had encapsulated a garage with multiple vehicles, the home and a nearby shed on the property. A neighboring residence was evacuated as winds threatened to push flames farther north. That residence escaped major damage, except for crumpled siding from the heat of the fire.
The homeowner escaped without injuries, and a dog was seen running from the home once firefighters broke down the front door. No injuries were reported as firefighters were still on scene past the 5 p.m. hour on Wednesday.
Miller said the fire was contained, but crews were continuing to extinguish flames that could be seen emitting from a roof that had partially collapsed. The home is believed to be a total loss and the garage was flattened. The blaze destroyed three vehicles, a lawnmower, a boat and a generator.
Several loud pops were heard during the fire, believed to be caused by ammunition stored in the home. Firefighters were seen carrying at least a dozen hunting rifles out of the home.
On scene was the Ottumwa Fire Department and Ottumwa Police Department, as well as Mid-American Energy and Alliant Energy.
A wind advisory was in effect for Ottumwa until 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the National Weather Service saying wind gusts up to 50 mph were possible across much of central Iowa.